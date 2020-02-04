The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have a Map Day workshop on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street.
The workshop is designed to help participants learn how maps apply to genealogy and one's family history.
The special guest speaker is Melinda Shackleford Kashuba, who will present on Fire Insurance Maps, Topographic Maps, Gazateers and Foreign Map Collections and Civil War Maps.
The program costs $35 per person for members and $45 per person for non-members. If registered by March 14, there is a $5 per person late fee. Registrations after March 21 are not guaranteed any hand-outs, if provided by speaker.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org/wrkshp_sem1.htm or call 678-819-4057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.