The Cobb County Genealogical Society is hosting Gerri Berger, a professional genetic genealogist, at their meeting on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
Berger specializes in helping adult adoptees and others with unknown parentage to identify and locate their birth parents. A reunited adoptee herself, Berger has solved hundreds of cases of unknown parentage, including having identified her own biological father through DNA testing.
At the monthly meeting, Berger will identify techniques and strategies as well as the process she uses to collect DNA evidence to solve family tree mysteries.
She will illustrate through a selected case study how she recently solved a mystery, finding the parents of a baby boy abandoned in an Atlanta hotel in 1944. This age-old mystery had haunted Atlanta readers since the story appeared on the front page of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution decades before.
Berger will conclude her presentation with examples of traditional genealogical research projects and ways she breaks through brick walls in family tree research using DNA evidence. As an adoptee rights activist, she is contributing author to various media and is in the process of writing her own book, "Living In The Know,” a book about the importance of knowing the truth of one's origins and solving cases of unknown parentage with DNA testing. The book will release this fall.
Berger is a member of the National Genealogical Society, the Georgia Genealogical Society, the Cobb County Genealogical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution (Fielding Lewis Chapter) and has membership pending with the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org/.
