The Cobb County Genealogical Society will host Tracy "Trace" Sargent, owner and lead trainer at Star K9 LLC, on March 24 at 7 p.m. in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
Sargent's presentation is titled, “The Use of Canines at Historical/Archaeology Sites.” She and her cadaver dogs have helped located missing persons, bodies and unmarked graves.
She will explain how the use of dogs can help locate graves of old cemeteries and battlefields for them to be marked respectfully. Through the use of dogs, numerous graves from the Battle of Brier Creek in present-day Screven County have been located and marked
Participants can learn how cadaver dogs might help them locate graves in an abandoned or overgrown cemetery.
Sargent has over 28 years of dog training experience ranging from basic to advanced level skills. Her own personal dogs have achieved international certification working titles, received national recognition and are also animal actors and models.
For more information, visit www.CobbGaGenSoc.org.
