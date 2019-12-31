The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have a six-week course designed to help participants get started or help improve their family history research.
The course will be every Saturday morning Jan. 25 to Feb. 29 from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta. The course costs $25 per person if registered by Jan. 11 by U.S. Mail or by Jan. 15 online and $35 after those dates.
There will be some special guest speakers this year who will present on how to get started, using the Census, land records and using DNA in one's research.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org/wrkshp_sem1.htm, e-mail education@CobbGAGenSoc.org or call 678-819-4057.
