The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have its annual “Brick Wall” meeting on July 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
Participants can bring questions about their latest hurdles or bring their recent success stories about an obstacle they have overcome. Participants should bring a lawn chair and a face mask as the Society will employ physical distancing.
The Society also announced that Map Kay with Dr. Melinda Kashuba scheduled for Oct. 3 has been canceled due to COVID-19 impacting various aspects of holding the conference.
For more information, visit www.cobbgagensoc.org.
