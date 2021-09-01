The Cobb County Genealogical Society will host Melody K. Porter on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. via a free Zoom presentation.
Many American researchers have heard how they have Native Americans in their ancestry. Many are also told they descend from a Cherokee or other tribe's princess.
Porter is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and a genealogy researcher, lecturer, teacher and genealogy writer. Her topic will be "Princess or Just An Indian."
Participants must register at www.CobbGaGenSoc.org.
CCGS is a 501(c)3 organization and meets monthly to teach genealogical methodology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.