The Cobb County Genealogical Society will meet June 22 via Zoom and have Thomas MacEntee take participants through evaluating other people's research.
MacEntee, a long time IT guy turned genealogist, has become an even more popular speaker with the pandemic via his virtual presentations. Located out of the Chicago area, he describes himself as a lifelong learner.
Participants must register to attend the free meeting. Register at www.CobbGaGenSoc.org.
