The Cobb County Genealogical Society announced that it is celebrating 40 years of offering education on techniques to improve one's family history research.
The society began as the Northeast Cobb Genealogical Society in the 1970s with a group of like-minded people. In 1982, under the leadership of Henry E. Trippe, Polly R. Bradbury and Mary Wallace Day, the society filed formally as an incorporated society. In 1990, under the society president Mimi Jo Butler, the society officially changed its name to Cobb County Genealogical Society.
Over the years, the society has purchased and donated hundreds of books, covering a multitude of states, to the Georgia Room in the Charles D. Switzer Public Library near Marietta Square.
With over 180 members, including out-of-state members, the society is one of the largest active genealogy societies in the state.
The society will meet on Aug. 27 for dinner and a presentation at the Cherokee Cattle Company. Seating is limited.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org.
