The Cobb County Elections Prep Center is looking for paid helpers to deliver and pick up the elections supplies and equipment from polling places.
The work would be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. approximately on Oct. 25-30, Nov. 1, Nov. 3-6 and Nov. 8-9. Pay is $17.68 per hour.
The work will be from 2405 North Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw and 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.
For more information, contact Prep Center manager Gerry B. Miller at 678-581-5424 or gerry.miller@cobbcounty.org.
