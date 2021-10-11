The Cobb County Elections Prep Center is looking for paid helpers to deliver and pick up the elections supplies and equipment from polling places.

The work would be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. approximately on Oct. 25-30, Nov. 1, Nov. 3-6 and Nov. 8-9. Pay is $17.68 per hour.

The work will be from 2405 North Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw and 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.

For more information, contact Prep Center manager Gerry B. Miller at 678-581-5424 or gerry.miller@cobbcounty.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.