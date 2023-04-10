Judges, elected officials, community members, court staff, attorneys, family members,and friends recently packed the Cobb Superior Court Ceremonial Courtroom to congratulate the five newest graduates of the Cobb County Drug Treatment Court.
The graduates and staff shared tears and laughter as they detailed their journey. The overriding theme was a sense of accomplishment, hope and excitement for the next chapter of their lives.
The Drug Treatment Court is an alternative to incarceration for individuals involved in the justice system with a substance use disorder. The 18- to 24-month program uses a combination of close supervision, individualized, evidence-based treatment and recovery support to hold offenders accountable for their actions and teach them to be productive members of the community.
“Before drug court, I didn’t have any time management or care for anything," one of the graduates shared. "It was very hectic, and the drug use didn’t help at all. My life today is completely different. I wake up every morning with a plan and feel I have a purpose. I am a healthy part of society, and I’m bringing something positive to my community now.”
Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs presides over the Drug Treatment Court and the multi-disciplinary team administering the program.
“Through the efforts of our dedicated team and with the continued support of our stakeholders, the Cobb County Drug Treatment Court transforms the courtroom into a place of hope and healing. Instead of punishment, we offer evidence-based treatment and compassion to foster a lifetime of sobriety,” Judge Childs said.
Other elected officials in attendance in support of the graduates include District Attorney Flynn Brody, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Clerk of Superior Court Connie Taylor.
