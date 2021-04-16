The Cobb County Daylily Society will have a Daylily Sale on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
There will be all varieties of daylilies for sale. There will be three-inch flowers up to seven-inch flowers ranging in price from $10 for a double fan.
For more information, call Diana Waldrop at Kennesaw Mountain Daylily Gardens at 770-429-0204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.