The Cobb County Community Services Board, as an essential service, is open and serving people in the community following federal, state and local guidelines and restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 1758 County Services Parkway, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Outpatient and residential treatment programs continue to operate on normal hours while adhering to federal, state and local guidelines.

Those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis also can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225. GCAL is available 24 hours a day. GCAL also offers an App for individuals who want to communicate through social media.

For those who are not in crisis, but who are experiencing behavioral health challenges, there are a number of ways to receive services via telephone or online. Georgia Council on Substance Abuse offers a confidential Cares Warm Line for those who may need someone to talk to about recovery. They are available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1-844-326-5400.

Other virtual recovery programs include the following list below from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Local groups like National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cobb and its national affiliation also have online resources.

Virtual Recovery Programs

For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.

