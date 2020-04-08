The Cobb County Community Services Board, as an essential service, is open and serving people in the community following federal, state and local guidelines and restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 1758 County Services Parkway, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Outpatient and residential treatment programs continue to operate on normal hours while adhering to federal, state and local guidelines.
Those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis also can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225. GCAL is available 24 hours a day. GCAL also offers an App for individuals who want to communicate through social media.
For those who are not in crisis, but who are experiencing behavioral health challenges, there are a number of ways to receive services via telephone or online. Georgia Council on Substance Abuse offers a confidential Cares Warm Line for those who may need someone to talk to about recovery. They are available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1-844-326-5400.
Other virtual recovery programs include the following list below from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Local groups like National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cobb and its national affiliation also have online resources.
Virtual Recovery Programs
- Alcoholics Anonymous: Offers online support at http://aa-intergroup.org/
- Cocaine Anonymous: Offers online support and services at https://www.ca-online.org/
- LifeRing: LifeRing Secular Recovery offers online support at https://www.lifering.org/online-meetings
- In The Rooms - Online Recovery Meetings: Provides online support through live meetings and discussion groups at https://www.intherooms.com/home/
- Marijuana Anonymous: Offers virtual support at https://ma-online.org/
- Narcotics Anonymous: Offers a variety of online and Skype meeting options at https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/
- Reddit Recovery: Offers a virtual hang out and support during recovery at https://www.reddit.com/r/REDDITORSINRECOVERY/
- Refuge Recovery: Provides online and virtual support at http://bit.ly/refugerecovery1
- Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) Recovery: Offers global community of mutual-support groups, forums including a chat room and message board at https://www.smartrecovery.org/community/
- SoberCity: Offers an online support and recovery community at https://www.soberocity.com/
- Sobergrid: Offers an online platform to help anyone get sober and stay sober at https://www.sobergrid.com/
- Soberistas: Provides a women-only international online recovery community at https://soberistas.com/
- Sober Recovery: Provides an online forum for those in recovery and their friends and family at https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/
For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.