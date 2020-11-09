The Cobb County Community Services Board, which serves those with behavioral health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities in Cobb County, ls looking for an Angel Tree sponsor.

The organization is the public safety net for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The board is seeking a business to host an Angel Tree.

It will supply the ornaments and organize the donations that will support people in one of five residential group homes. Sponsor staff can make a difference by donating blankets, toys, clothes and household items for the holidays.

For more information, contact mobrien@cobbcsb.com.

