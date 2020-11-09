The Cobb County Community Services Board, which serves those with behavioral health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities in Cobb County, ls looking for an Angel Tree sponsor.
The organization is the public safety net for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The board is seeking a business to host an Angel Tree.
It will supply the ornaments and organize the donations that will support people in one of five residential group homes. Sponsor staff can make a difference by donating blankets, toys, clothes and household items for the holidays.
For more information, contact mobrien@cobbcsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.