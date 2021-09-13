The Cobb County Catholic Coalition hammered the first nails and raised the first walls on its 46th Habitat home in Austell on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
“We can’t think of a better way to honor the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on 9/11 than building a better life through shelter for a hard-working family,” said Mike Christian, long-time coalition chair.
In the 29 years the coalition has been established in Cobb, they have never missed a year building homes. Located on Hotel Street in Austell, this house is being built for the Zegeye family and will be dedicated on Nov. 20.
Homeowners Getachew and Tezita have a two-year-old daughter, and currently live in Clarkston in a one-bedroom, substandard apartment. Getachew has worked near Austell as a gas station cashier for eight years, and still makes the commute daily to support his family. He is excited to have a shorter commute once they move into their new home.
Getachew immigrated to the U.S. from Ethiopia in 2010 and became a citizen in 2015. He and his wife look forward to raising their daughter in a house where they have room for their little girl to play and to entertain family members.
The 2021 Coalition includes Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Church of St. Ann, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.
For more information, visit habitatnwma.org.
