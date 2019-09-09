The 2019 Cobb County Catholic Coalition has partnered with Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity for the 27th year.
This year, the coalition is building two houses for Habitat homeowners on Old Bankhead Highway in Mableton. They have built and dedicated 42 homes since 1993.
The first nails were hammered on both homes on Sept. 7 for the Gamble and Vonnordeck families.
The coalition is comprised of six churches - The Catholic Church of St. Ann, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, The Catholic Church of The Transfiguration, Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
“No other Habitat coalition in our organization has remained dedicated as long and faithfully as the Cobb Catholic Coalition," said Jessica Gill, CEO of NW Metro Atlanta Habitat. "And it is not just an annual build — coalition members serve tirelessly year-round as board and construction committee members, house leaders, crew leaders and in many volunteer roles that support our mission.”
