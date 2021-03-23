On March 20 in Austell, the Cobb County Catholic Coalition dedicated its 45th home in partnership with Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta.
The home is also a first for Habitat homes in Cobb County, debuting the first-ever two-story design from the affiliate.
The first nails were hammered Oct. 17, 2020 on Hotel Street in Austell on the house for the Esmaili family. Esmaili is a single mother and professional caregiver. She and her three children ages 16, 13 and five have been living in an apartment in very poor conditions.
Esmaili said moving into this home will “bring hope and happiness and new beginnings to our life.” The family says they are most looking forward to being outside in their own yard, as where they currently live it is not safe for her children to play outside.
The new home design and architectural plans were donated to Habitat by Marietta-based Caldwell-Cline Architects and Designers and Bercher Homes. The home designs came out of a community project by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cobb Class of 2018.
The Cobb Catholic Coalition consists of a collective of area churches partnering together to help their communities. The 2020-2021 Coalition partners include: Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Church of St. Ann, Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
