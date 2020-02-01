The Cobb County Branch NAACP will have Black History Month open houses every Saturday in February from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The open houses will be held in the Branch Community Room, 605 Roswell Street in Marietta. They will feature Black History movies, current event discussions, meeting branch leaders, branch memberships and voter registrations, and popcorn and light refreshments.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
