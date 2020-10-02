The Cobb County Branch NAACP will have a virtual general membership meeting on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
On Nov. 14, the branch will have the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee at the branch office, 605 Roswell Street, Marietta. Voting will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
