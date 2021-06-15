The State Bar of Georgia honored the Cobb County Bar Association last weekend for outstanding relations and service to the community at the group's 2021 annual meeting at Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
The Cobb Bar received the Award of Merit. The award recognizes voluntary bar associations with more than 500 members dedicated to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to their communities, according to a news release.
The Cobb Bar also clinched this year's award for best website, having been recognized for "excellence in usefulness, ease of use, content and design in meeting the needs of the website's targeted audience."
The Cobb County Bar president-elect Soo Hong, of the law firm Blevins and Hong in Marietta, accepted the awards.
The Cobb Bar Younger Lawyers Division received the Outstanding YLD Affiliate Award. This honor recognized the Division for its positive impact on the community and was accepted by Cobb YLD past-president Nicole McArhur of the Law Office of Nicole L. McArthur in Marietta.
Local judge Toby Prodgers received the Chief Justice Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award for continued demonstration of the highest professional conduct and paramount reputation for professionalism. Prodgers recently retired from Cobb County State Court after serving the courts for more than 25 years.
In addition to the awards presented, Cobb Bar Board of Governors member William Clemens Gentry was elected to the executive committee of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia. Gentry, who will serve as one of six elected members on the executive committee, has practiced law in Georgia since 1986. His practice, the Gentry Law Firm, operates out of Marietta.
