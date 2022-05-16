Each year in conjunction with Law Day, the Cobb County Bar Association recognizes the good work of both its members and the public through their Law Day Awards.
This is the Bar Association's annual opportunity to honor those among who have set themselves apart by their service to the profession and the community. The Law Day Awards Luncheon was held May 13 at The Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Recipients were:
Kim K. Frye received the Criminal Defense Section Jimmy Berry Champion of Justice Award, which recognizes a Cobb County Bar Association member who has strengthened and promoted justice and the Constitution for the citizen accused through one exceptional case or a continuous course of conduct. The award was presented by Steve Cook.
Chase Elleby received the Ross Adams Younger Lawyer Award, which recognizes a younger lawyer who has made a significant contribution to the legal community and the Cobb County Bar Association and who exemplifies the finest characteristics of a younger lawyer. This award is given to memorialize the attributes of the late Ross Adams, who was dedicated to the profession and love of the law and who exercised leadership in his further dedication to the Bar and public service. The award was presented by Bert Hummel.
Judge Toby Prodgers received the Liberty Bell Award, which recognizes an individual or entity whose community service has strengthened the system of freedom under the law by promoting a better understanding of and respect for the Constitution and laws. The award was presented by Chief Judge Carl Bowers.
Kate Gaffney received the Thomas J. Charron Public Service Award, which recognizes a Cobb Bar member dedicated to a full-time practice in prosecution, public interest, education or government service who has attained a record of extraordinary achievement and a reputation for excellence and trust. The award was presented by Judge Kellie Hill.
Former Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn received the Public Safety Officer of the Year Award, which recognizes a full-time public safety officer who, either by an exceptional single deed or through a continuous course of conduct, demonstrated the highest level of professional and personal standards and respect for the system of laws. The award was presented by Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.
Darcy Kamau received the Babe Atkins-Byrne Excellence in Legal Administration Award, which recognizes a non-lawyer working in the judicial system or practice of law who, with their honor, courage or devotion, has enhanced the administration of justice and the advancement of the Rule of Law and the Constitution. The award was presented by Judge Eric Brewton.
Judge Jane Manning received the Cobb County Trial Lawyers Judge A. Harris Adams Justice Award, which recognizes the Cobb County judge that best reflects the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct preamble statement: “Our legal system is based on the principle that an independent, fair, and compliant judiciary will interpret and apply the laws that govern us.” The award was presented by Judge Mary E. Staley.
Raina Nadler received the Cobb Justice Foundation Richard L. Moore Volunteer Award, which recognizes a Cobb County Bar member who has a history of providing or promoting pro bono legal services to Cobb County Legal Aid throughout the course of their career. The award was presented by Cathy Waddell.
Dawn Levine received the Bobby Cleveland Award, which recognizes the Cobb County Bar member who exemplifies the highest practice of law the over the course of their professional career. This award memorialize the attributes of the late Bobby Cleveland, who epitomized this highest level of professionalism; conducting himself in this manner was successful to both client, the rule of law and thus received the total respect of the Bench and Bar. The award was presented by Alan Levine.
For more information, visit www.cobbcountybar.org.
