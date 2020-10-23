Cobb County 4-H will be hosting a live fundraiser on Facebook on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

The event will help raise funds to support local youth programs. All funds raised go to support 4-H club programming, Project Achievement fees, camp scholarships, the Marvin Hansard scholarship, reduce the cost of conferences and club supplies.

Visit facebook.com/UGA-Cobb-Extension-174143799295517 to preview items and enter a drawing for a prize.

