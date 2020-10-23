Cobb County 4-H will be hosting a live fundraiser on Facebook on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
The event will help raise funds to support local youth programs. All funds raised go to support 4-H club programming, Project Achievement fees, camp scholarships, the Marvin Hansard scholarship, reduce the cost of conferences and club supplies.
Visit facebook.com/UGA-Cobb-Extension-174143799295517 to preview items and enter a drawing for a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.