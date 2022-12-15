At the Georgia 4-H Fall Forum, held Dec. 10-11, two Cobb 4-H’ers received the high honor of being chosen out of 21 applicants to attend the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C.
Being selected to attend this event is one of the top honors in Georgia 4-H. The Cobb 4-H’ers chosen to represent the state are Aarsheya Gunjal of Kennesaw Mountain High School and Venya Gunjal of Wheeler High School.
The goals of National 4-H Conference are to enhance the skills and knowledge of participants so that they can be more effective leaders in their communities, to enable the sharing of ideas and to develop recommendations to guide the future of national 4-H programs. The week-long conference includes workshops, cultural and historical tours, speakers and focus group work sessions with youth from all 50 states.
Delegates will visit individually with Georgia members of the U.S. Congress in both the House and Senate and have the opportunity to brief federal agencies. The conference is scheduled for April 14-19 and the two Cobb delegates will achieve Master 4-H status upon their return.
For more information, contact Cobb Extension Director and 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or stop by the Cobb Extension Office, 678 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
