The Cobb County 4-H will have an open house on Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the UGA-Cobb County Extension Office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
4-H is open to all Cobb County youth grades K-12.
At the open house, which will feature free popsicles and ice cream, information and registration will be available for all clubs - County Council, Young Farmers, Cloverbuds, Shotgun Team, Archery Team and Cooking Club. Some clubs have limited spots and are on a first come, first serve basis. Most activities are free or low cost.
For more information, call 770-528-4070 or email Brittani Lee at brittani.lee@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.