On Feb. 1, 75 Cobb County fourth through sixth grade 4-H’ers traveled to Newton High School in Covington to compete at the Northwest District Project Achievement.
There were 12 counties represented with 335 competitors.
Project Achievement is a public speaking competition where students select a topic of interest and give a 4-6 minute informative speech on their chosen topic. Projects from Cobb County ranged from the history of Walt Disney to general science to sports.
Project Achievement helps students to improve their writing and public speaking skills while learning more about a topic of interest. Cobb County 4-H was awarded with the largest delegation award and the largest percentage increase from 2019 to 2020.
The Cobb 4-H competitors included - Alejandro Afanador, Alexander Afanador, Alex Husband and Kailah Small, both of Dowell Elementary; Varun Akula of Dickerson Middle; Sophia Allsen, Imani Bailey, Catheryn Baldwin, Ansley Carter, Aditi Dadhania, Jayiah Farley, Riley Kate Reimers, Gianni Rivera and Lydia Vanschooten, all of Pitner Elementary; Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle; Eyrika Bellinger, Tyler Chambers, Taniya Dozier-McClain, Ashton Ekanayake, Skyla Haney, Jordan Hobbs, Daren Jones, Kai Lim, Hailey Morgan and Ethan Toney, all of Harmony-Leland Elementary; Josiah Benjamin and Isabella Brodowski, both home school students; David Bruce, Katie Duncan, Christopher Jenkins and Phillip Jones, both of Chalker Elementary; Chimmy Chukwuezi of Clay Elementary; Jenna Fairey and Malcolm Forte of Kincaid Elementary; Janine Gachugi and Deanna Nafus, both of Acworth Elementary; Ryder Gibbs, Makaela Masters, Anais Valdez and David Yang, all of West Side Elementary; Lakshanya Gopinath, Perrin Hutto and Emily Middleton, all of King Springs Elementary; Aarehsya Gunjal of Daniell Middle; Jayce Halliburton of Addison Elementary; Famous Jackson and Mohammad Kahla, both of Hollydale Elementary; Vincent Jacques of Bells Ferry Elementary; Abdullah Khan and Anaiah Papin, both of Baker Elementary; Naitik Maheshwari of Davis Elementary; Davis Martin and James Martin, both of Still Elementary; Trinice McElroy of Lindley Sixth Grade Academy; Caleb Mederios, Sienna Price and Jayden Toney, both of Sedalia Park Elementary; Kaitlyn Miller-Jack, Jaslynn Steward and Gabrielle Vaughn, all of Bryant Elementary; Ann Ndege of McCleskey Middle School; Chris Ndege and Jacob Ndege, both of Keheley Elementary; Bryan Nimako of Mt. Paran Christian; Seven O’Dell of Palmer Middle; Prayushi Padhi and Akshita Parasuram, all of Hightower Trail Middle; Jocelyn Recinos of Lovinggood Middle; London Salter and Taylor Whitaker, both of Covenant Christian; Mythili Shah of Dodgen Middle; Jeremiah Thomas of Bells Ferry Elementary; Nkenna Uzoho of McClure Middle; and Amberlynn Wix of Dues West Elementary.
For more information, contact County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at the UGA Extension Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070 or visit ugaextension.org/cobb.
