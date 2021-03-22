Liberty Furniture Industries, a designer and manufacturer of wood furniture, announced a charitable donation in the amount of $100,000 from the Liberty Furniture Charity Fund at Cobb Community Foundation to the Sunny Brain Tumor and Brain Disease Research Fund at Taipei Medical University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.
The contribution is in memory of furniture industry giant, Sunny Lu, CEO of Sunny Lu Associates Inc. Lu, who created the research fund in 2017, passed away on October 2020 after his own five-year battle with brain cancer.
“He was a friend, a father figure, and a great mentor for many across the globe,” said Jason Brian, Liberty’s CEO. “He will be deeply missed.”
Lu was instrumental in launching Liberty through many groundbreaking accomplishments over his 25-plus years in partnership with the company.
To donate to the Sunny Brain Tumor and Brain Disease Research Fund, contact Joyce Chen at favorjoyce@yahoo.com.tw.
