Cobb Community Foundation announced that it has awarded an additional $75,000 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and newly created Cobb Community Food Fleet Fund to organizations supporting families and individuals in critical need of food and support.
CCF’s network of Corporate Community Champions seeded the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and additional contributions and pledges through the end of the year have brought the total amount raised to over $440,000. Including this recent round of grants, over $320,000 has been distributed to date.
Since March 2020, CCF has been working closely with United Way of Greater Atlanta NW Metro Region and the Cobb Collaborative to determine the most effective deployment of the funds available to meet the most critical needs of our community.
In a survey conducted by CCF in October, the 32 nonprofit respondents made clear that expenses associated with transporting, storing and refrigerating food, expenses not covered in many cases by government grants, were a burden that was, in some cases, impacting their ability to serve.
“This $70,000 can help fund costs related to food distribution to further leverage the contributions and grants they are receiving to purchase food,” said Shari Martin, president/CEO of Cobb Community Foundation.
- Noonday Baptist Association received $35,000 in a grant made possible by the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
- Sweetwater Mission Inc received $10,000 in a grant made possible by S.A. White Oil Company.
- Reflections of Trinity received $9,000 and H O P E Family Resource Center Inc received $1,000 in grants made possible by Metro Atlanta Ambulance.
- First Presbyterian Church received $6,000 in a grant made possible by Georgia Power Company.
- Joseph's Storehouse at GraceLife Church received $5,000 in a grant made possible by Brasfield & Gorrie.
- St. Vincent de Paul Society received $2,500, Life Foundation Inc. received $2,000 and Atlanta Growing Leadership of Women received $500 in grants made possible by Moore Colson.
- Acworth UMC received $1,500, S.A.F.E. Place Inc. received $1,500, Connecting Generations-STFCC received $500 and Blue Thanksgiving Inc. received $500 in grants made possible by CCF's Bronze and Partner Corporate Community Champions and Fund Donors.
For more information, visit cobbfoundation.org.
