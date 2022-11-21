Cobb Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $105,000 in charitable grants from the Cobb Unrestricted Community Fund to help strengthen and support small to mid-sized nonprofit charitable organizations that are helping Cobb County to thrive.
“This year was the inaugural year for our Thrive Grant program,” said Shari Martin, President & CEO of Cobb Community Foundation. “Our goal was to create a program where the process itself was helpful to the organizations going through it, even if they did not receive a grant.”
According to CCF’s website, organizations with total revenues between $75,000 and $1,000,000 were eligible to apply.
“We did not want this grant to provide more than 10% of an organization’s income,” said Martin.
The selection process which would ultimately determine which organizations would receive grants was designed to identify organizations that showed a willingness to self-assess, to partner with others and to work toward a compelling vision for how they will help the community thrive along with:
- A demonstrated orientation towards best practices in nonprofit leadership, board engagement and resource development.
- A well-articulated need for services and a clear path to impact in Cobb County.
- A recognition of the value of collaboration and resource leveraging.
- A diverse revenue stream and financial stability.
- A self-awareness with respect to challenges and opportunities.
As with all of the organization’s grant programs, the Thrive Grants are funded entirely through contributions to Cobb Community Foundation. CCF’s Corporate Community Champions and other donors, through direct contributions, bequests, Qualified Charitable Distributions from IRAs and more, maximize the impact of their charitable dollars by leveraging CCF’s expertise and knowledge of the community. The 2022 Thrive Grant recipients are listed below alongside the Corporate Champion(s) who made their grants possible.
- Made possible by Brasfield & Gorrie and other donors were Four Corners Group - $7,500 and Sweetwater Mission - $7,500.
- Made possible by Genuine Parts and other donors were Teach One to Lead One - $7,500 and Y.E.L.L.S. - $7,500.
- Made possible by Metro Atlanta Ambulance and other donors were Cumberland Counseling Center - $7,500 and Loving Arms Cancer Outreach - $7,500.
- Made possible by Crane Elder Law Firm and other donors was Marietta Mentoring for Leadership - $7,500.
- Made possible by Moore Colson and other donors was Food Security for America - $7,500.
- Made possible by Pinnacle Financial and other donors was Wonderful Days Preschool - $7,500.
- Made possible by SignatureFD and other donors was Lekotek of Georgia - $7,500.
- Made possible by the Silver Corporate Community Champions were Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County - $7,500 and Special Needs Cobb - $7,500.
- Made possible by the Bronze and Partner Corporate Community Champions were Paint Love - $7,500 and Revved Up Kids - $7,500.
The Silver Level Champions include Bennett Thrasher, Cobb EMC, Gas South, Georgia Power Foundation, Indian Hills Country Club and Pinkerton & Laws. The Bronze Level Champions include Ameris Bank, Atlanta Country Club, Cumberland Diamond Exchange, Mopdog Creative + Strategy and Synovus. The Partner Champions are Barnes Law Group, dkGallery, Fortress Builders, Marietta Country Club, Mauldin & Jenkins, Paraklete Financial, Renasant Bank, ServIT and The Bottoms Group.
With a total of 40 qualifying applicants, there were 26 organizations that did not receive a grant. CCF’s website lists all organizations that applied, not only the organizations that received grants.
“There were more deserving organizations than we had funds to award,” said Martin, “but we’ve made it easy for others to support them.”
For more information, visit cobbfoundation.org or contact Shari Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.
