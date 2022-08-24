Cobb Community Foundation announced the “Cobb Thrive Grant,” a new grant opportunity for nonprofits helping Cobb County citizens to thrive.
Consistent with their vision, Cobb Community Foundation is working to create a community fully engaged in meeting needs now and into the future, and that requires strong and supported nonprofits. The Cobb Thrive Grant provides unrestricted funds to help strengthen and support small to mid-sized nonprofit organizations that are serving the community and helping Cobb Countians to thrive. Funding for the $7,500 grants has been made possible through the generosity of the foundation’s Corporate Community Champions and other contributors to the Cobb Community Unrestricted Fund, a charitable fund held and managed by Cobb Community Foundation.
Grant applications will open on Aug. 31. Eligible organizations are those that provide services to Cobb County residents, are exempt from taxes under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, started operations no later than January 2019, and have an organizational revenue, excluding in-kind contributions and services, between $75,000 and $1 million. Faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for non-proselytizing activities.
Cobb Community Foundation is looking for organizations that show a willingness to self-assess, to partner with others and to work toward a compelling vision for how they will help the community thrive.
Interested organizations should make plans to participate in one of the three Thrive Grant Information Sessions. Attendance at the Information Session, although encouraged, is not required to apply.
Information Session Dates
Aug. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cobb Community Foundation, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000 in the Cumberland area.
Aug. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square in Marietta.
Sept. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church of Mableton, 878 Old Alabama Road SW in Mableton.
Other Key Dates
Aug. 31 - Grant Application opens
Oct. 21 - Grant Application closes at 5 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Recipients announced
Nov. 18 – Grant Check Pick-Up and Photo Opportunity at CCF Office
