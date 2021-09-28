The Cobb Community Foundation announced it has made an additional $97,000 in grants to nonprofits helping individuals and families experiencing hardship.
This brings the total amount distributed to over $411,000 of the $418,000 received in contributions for its COVID-19 community response efforts.
Since March of 2020, CCF has been collecting donations through its Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund as well as through its Corporate Community Champion Program. CCF designed the Champion Program for corporations and local businesses who believe that good corporate citizenship involves supporting charitable endeavors that benefit the community. Funding provided by Corporate Community Champions and other donors allows the Foundation to award grants to organizations making an impact where it is most needed.
“While significant federal funding has been made available to assist those impacted most by the pandemic, there are gaps between how those dollars can be used and where needs remain,” said Shari Martin, president and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation.
Martin says the Foundation looks for opportunities to match other contributions to help their dollars go further.
Food Grants
According to Martin, the Cobb County Food Grants made available through CARES and ARP Act funding could be used to purchase food but not to buy or rent necessary equipment or to repair to existing equipment. These Corporate Community Champions made it possible for these organizations to move, refrigerate, store and deliver food throughout the Cobb.
- Atlanta Braves Foundation - $10,000 to Noonday Association of Churches to match other donations for the purchase of a fork lift for use by Cobb Community Food Fleet and Storehouse Ministries; and $20,000 for the rental of a Ryder refrigerated trailer for food storage for the 15 months of Cobb Community Food Fleet.
- S.A. White Oil Company - $5,500 to Marietta Schools Foundation to match funds available to purchase a refrigerated pod for Marietta City Schools; and $1,500 to First Presbyterian Church of Marietta for the rental of a box truck to facilitate distribution of meal kits provided by USDA.
- Moore Colson - $5,000 to Metro Atlanta YMCA as a partial match to funds already raised to purchase food for distribution at sites such as Brumby Elementary, the Green Acres community and along the Delk Road corridor.
- MetroAtlanta Ambulance - $7,500 to Reflections of Trinity in Powder Springs to partially fund purchase of a fork lift; $1,500 to Family Life Restoration Center in Mableton for truck repair expenses; and $1,000 to H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center in Mableton for food storage equipment.
Housing Grants
Cobb County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides residents affected directly or indirectly by COVID with rental and utility assistance. The program cannot assist, however, with mortgage payments nor can it help those who have been evicted with either temporary or short-term housing. These Corporate Community Champions made it possible for these organizations to help fill these gaps.
- Genuine Parts Company - $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta for homeowner mortgage assistance.
- Brasfield & Gorrie - $5,000 to Sweetwater Mission for temporary housing assistance.
- S.A. White Oil Company - $5,000 to MUST Ministries for temporary housing assistance.
- SignatureFD - $5,000 to Center for Family Resources for short-term housing assistance.
Mental Health Grants
While there are many wonderful stories of community pulling together during the pandemic, as CFF experienced with the Cobb Community Food Fleet, the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and partner program with the Cobb Chamber, Operation Meal Plan, the anxiety and stress of a year and a half of loss, separation, uncertainty and for many, financial hardship has taken a toll. The Corporate Community Champions below are helping our community heal.
- Wellstar Health System - $10,000 to Cobb Collaborative as partial match to a $100,000 grant from Resilient Georgia to raise awareness, promote resiliency and reduce stigma around mental health issues.
- Crane Elder Law Firm - $5,000 to Cumberland Church for Cumberland Counseling Center to fund mental health care.
“The organizations receiving these grants have helped and are helping individuals and families to make it through this pandemic,” Martin said. “We are so very grateful to them as well as to our donors and Corporate Community Champions who are committed to supporting nonprofits that are making a difference.”
For more information, contact Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org or by visiting cobbfoundation.org/.
