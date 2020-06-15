The Cobb Community Foundation announced that it has awarded an additional $55,000 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
This brings the total amount distributed from the fund to $152,000.
CCF, Cobb Collaborative and United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region have partnered in the selection of grant recipients.
CCF’s network of Corporate Community Champions seeded the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and additional contributions have brought the total amount raised to $300,000. Of that amount, $30,000 was secured by Nicole Lawson, regional director for United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region, from United Way’s funding pool, $5,000 of which was used to help fund the grants below. An additional $50,000 contribution resulted from a request by Shari Martin, CCF’s president and CEO, to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, managed by United Way of Greater Atlanta in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.
- Cobb Legal Aid received $10,000 to address the heightened legal issues related to unemployment, housing issues, public benefits and domestic violence.
- Special Needs Cobb, formerly Right in the Community, received $5,000 to provide adults with special needs and their families with residential and respite options.
- MUST Ministries received $5,000 to help meet basic needs for individuals, families and children, such as food, housing and employment.
- liveSAFE Resources received $5,000 to provide safety and healing to the increased number of individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.
- Kidz2Leaders received $5,000 to provide stability, opportunity and a Christian community for children of inmates to break the cycle of incarceration.
- Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb received $5,000 to provide quality healthcare to those in need.
- Davis Direction Foundation, operator of The Zone, received $5,000 to mobilize resources within and outside of the recovery community to make it possible for the recovery population to find long-term recovery in a most challenging environment.
- Y.E.L.L.S. received $2,500 to empower youth to rise as active, healthy and productive servant-leaders within their communities.
- Vision Rehabilitation Services of Georgia received $2,500 to assist individuals who are blind or visually impaired so that they may function independently.
- Tommy Nobis Center received $2,500 to provide vocational support and employment training for people with disabilities, creating opportunities for gainful employment.
- NW Metro Habitat for Humanity received $2,500 to continue to bring people together to build and, in particular, to repair homes at a time when many people are homebound.
- Nana Grants received $2,500 to pay for childcare so low-income, single mothers can attend college at a time when childcare is very difficult to find.
- Lekotek received $2,500 to support programs that allow children with disabilities to play interactively, including by providing them with special technology to be able to do so at home during the pandemic.
For more information, visit cobbfoundation.org or email Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.
