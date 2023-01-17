The Cobb Community Foundation, in conjunction with United Way of Greater Atlanta NW, announced that 5 Network for Good Jumpstart capacity-building grants of $5,000 each have been awarded to H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, The Sobriety Resource, Connecting Generations, Self-Discovery Pain, Positioning and Purpose, and Circles Cobb for 2023.
The Jumpstart grant program partnership, now in its second year, will provide a robust, 12-month training schedule to build fundraising capacity, diversify revenue, and grow and sustain programs for a new group of nonprofits.
These five agencies were selected as a result of a carefully planned approach to meet human service needs in Cobb as identified by a study commissioned in 2019 by CCF. The data collected was used to create a heat map showing where assistance should be targeted.
The study emphasized the need for services to be available not just to the area of need but in the area of need. Nonprofits operating in the locality bordered to the north by State Route 360 (Macland Road), to the east by South Cobb Drive and to the south by I-285 were then invited to learn more about the demanding Jumpstart program activities.
To ensure readiness, Leadership at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, The Sobriety Resource, Connecting Generations and Self-Discovery Pain, Positioning and Purpose first participated in a six-month training program offered in 2022 through the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, paving the way for their participation in the Jumpstart program in 2023. The newly established Circles Cobb was identified as the fifth and final organization to join the cohort.
The $25,000 needed to fund these grants was underwritten by Corporate Community Champion Liberty Furniture. In 2023, CCF’s investment in even more organizations like these five will be further leveraged through its partnership with United Way.
