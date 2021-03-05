Cobb Collaborative, which leads numerous nonprofit organizations and other agencies in community-wide initiatives, announced that it has been selected as a member of the Financial Information Network.
As a member of Candid.org’s nationwide network of libraries, community foundations and other nonprofit agencies, the Cobb Collaborative will be able to provide visitors with free public access to Candid’s products, services and resources.
“We are very excited to announce this expansion of our capacity-building resources to our community," said Irene Barton, executive director. "While our complimentary training opportunities address critical issues of nonprofit development and sustainability, this partnership with Candid elevates the quality and quantity of resources that we are able to provide to our community. The online directory is unsurpassed in terms of its scope, depth and accuracy. We look forward to connecting representatives of nonprofit and grassroots organizations and other patrons to these resources.”
Grantseekers will be able to access the Foundation Directory Online Professional, Grants to Individuals and other resources to assist and strengthen their organization. Because of current social distancing restrictions, appointments to access the databases will be required. Candid also offers free or
low-cost on-demand and live trainings, knowledge base articles, sample documents and more to help organizations fulfill their missions.
“We encourage our members and prospective members to take advantage of the many resources that Candid offers,” Barton said.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta Northwest Region is supporting the initiative.
Due to current social distancing requirements, the Cobb Collaborative will offer access to the resources by appointment. Please contact Barton at ibarton@cobbcollaborative.org or 678-766-5574 to confirm a time.
For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org.
