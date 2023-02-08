Community advocates from across metro Atlanta convened on Feb. 7 for the second annual Resilient Cobb Summit, which was presented by the Cobb Collaborative and sponsored by Resilient Georgia.
This half-day event was held at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Cobb Community Foundation.
Recognizing a need to promote mental health beginning with the youngest members of the community, this year’s Resilient Cobb Summit focused on fostering resilience in children ages birth through five years old. With 80% of a child's brain developed by the age of 3, it is critical that all child and adult-facing individuals understand the importance of building connections.
Dr. Douglas Bell, Professor of Early Childhood Education at Kennesaw State University, engaged the audience with his keynote presentation which reiterated the integral importance of connection to support healthy development and resilience for all children. Bell also spoke on the “4 Components of a Connection” being eye contact, touch, presence and playful situations – all essential to building and maintaining healthy connections with children beginning at birth.
A panel discussion featured Dr. Bell as well as Bridgette Washington-Collier of DECAL, Dr. Allison Garefino of Kennesaw State University, Christine Ramirez of Marietta City Schools and Kaleigh Raulerson of Cobb Collaborative. Moderated by Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton, the panel discussion centered around how to initiate and maintain connections with children in order to protect their mental health and promote resilience.
Christine Ramirez, founding director of the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, reminded participants that it is never too late to establish these connections and noted that resilience building can begin at any time.
Providing better futures for children and brighter prospects for the community is one driving force of the Cobb Collaborative’s Mind Your Mind Mental Health initiative. Cobb Collaborative's theory of change is that through a collective effort the cycle of trauma can be disrupted, resilience can be promoted and future trauma can be prevented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.