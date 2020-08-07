The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the nation in many visible ways, with physical illness, job loss, school and business closures.
But there is also an invisible assailant being faced in increasing numbers, the impact of the virus to one's mental health.
Irene Barton, an east cobb/Marietta resident of nearly 30 years, is working hard to provide tools for her neighbors in and around Cobb County to guide and support them. As executive director of the Cobb Collaborative, she led the launch in January of the Mind Your Mind mental health campaign to proactively address the need for mental health support.
The goal is to offer access to tangible and accessible resources for those unsure where to turn for help or sadly, do not seek aid because of the negative stigmas too often associated with mental health issues.
The Mind Your Mind initiative includes online content and resources, professional level trainings, documentary film screenings and panel discussions about sensitive topics including anxiety, stress and trauma. The campaign started with support from Cobb & Douglas Public Health through its Community Health Improvement Plan. Today the campaign is made possible through a generous grant from the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation, partners advocating for strong programming that support families and children in crisis, Greystone Power Operation Round Up and Northside Hospital.
Also partnering in the endeavor is Resilient Georgia, a state-wide coalition developing a closely-aligned and trauma-informed public and private network of education, prevention and a systematic approach to behavioral healthcare services across the region. Barton serves on the Education Committee for Resilient Georgia.
All trainings, panel discussions, film screenings and online resources are offered at no cost to the community.
For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org or contact Barton at ibarton@cobbcollaborative.org.
