The Cobb Collaborative recently partnered with Girl Scout Cadette Troop No. 14404 to distribute over 1,600 books to young readers in Marietta.
During COVID-19 the members of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Cadette Troop 14404 collected 1,752 new and “gently-loved” books as part of a Girl Scout Take Action Project.
The Troop consists of Claire Morgan, Mia Richardson, Laila Sain, Elisabeth Vogt and Troop leader Linda Vogt.The idea, initiated by the four girls, began in December as the Cadettes were working on a Marketing Badge. They discussed how difficult it was for older girls to sell Girl Scout cookies and decided some type of customer incentive would help boost sales.
They hit upon the idea of donating a book for every box sold. Their goal was to increase cookies sales while also helping children. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and their sales ended early with roughly 600 boxes sold.
Knowing that Cobb County students were scheduled to return to schools to pick up their belongings in May, the girls received permission from school leaders to establish book donation locations at Rocky Mount Elementary and Simpson Middle School. Coupled with neighborhood donations and word of mouth, the collection effort surpassed the original goal of 600 books. The Cadettes delivered the books, along with a check for $25 to purchase additional books, to the Cobb Collaborative on May 23.
Irene Barton, executive director of the Cobb Collaborative, was then connected to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta whose president, Debbie McCracken, has
overseen the launch and expansion of the “Laundromat Libraries” project this year.
“Pre-pandemic closures, we were putting approximately 75-100 books per month in each of the seven “LL” boxes," said McCracken, a former Marietta City Schools educator. "We encourage families to spend that time at the laundromat looking at books, reading them together and then taking them to build home libraries. This donation is such a welcome kick off to June when we anticipate more families venturing out and safely taking care of their needs like laundry.”
If you have a new or “gently-loved” books to donate, email Ibarton@cobbcollaborative.org.
