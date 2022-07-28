Cobb Collaborative has recently become the newest Prevent Child Abuse Georgia local council for Cobb County.
Cobb Collaborative educates, engages and empowers local people and organizations to improve outcomes for children and families in Cobb County. In their new role as Prevent Child Abuse Cobb, they will continue their work within their programs to bolster child abuse and neglect prevention efforts and awareness in the community.
They will also direct local resources that support families into PCA Georgia’s statewide resource helpline, 1-800-244-5373 called Find Help Georgia. Parents or caregivers can talk to trained professionals who can help connect them with local supportive programs in Cobb County and beyond. Their resources will also be available to search by location through an interactive community resource portal at www.FindHelpGA.org and new mobile app Find Help Georgia.
PCA Georgia is housed in the Mark Chaffin Center for Healthy Development at Georgia State University. PCA Georgia, a state chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, and provides statewide direction to prevent child abuse and neglect, promote healthy child development and develop strong families through its prevention network, public awareness, prevention programs and advocacy.
