The Cobb Department of Transportation and CobbLinc staff are again partnering with Cobb Christmas to help local children in need enjoy the holidays.
Stuff A Bus is the opposite of Santa's sleigh. While Santa uses his sleigh to deliver gifts, the program uses a CobbLinc bus to collect gifts.
Residents can help by dropping off donations of food and toys at any of the scheduled Stuff A Bus stops around the county from Dec. 10-12.
The stop schedule is:
- Dec. 10 - 10:30 to 11 a.m. at KSU Marietta Campus, 1100 South Marietta Parkway; 11:30 a.m. to noon at WellStar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road; 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Laseters Tavern, 4355 Cobb Parkway; and 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Cobb DOT Office, 4890 County Service Parkway.
- Dec. 11 - 9:30 to 10 a.m. at WellStar Acworth Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway; 11:30 a.m. to noon at WellStar Cobb Hospital, 3950 Austell Road; 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Mavis Lane Realty, 3475 Dallas Highway; 1:30 to 2 p.m. at One Overton Park, 3625 Cumberland Boulevard, Suite C; 2:30 to 3 p.m. at WellStar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Highway; and 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Woodbridge@Hamilton, 927 Kinghorn Drive.
- Dec. 12 - 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Traton Homes, 720 Kennesaw Avenue; 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Community Dev. Agency, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 400; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Stasco-Mechanical, 1391 Cobb Parkway; 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Parkway Place & WellStar Corp., 1850 Parkway Place; 1:30 to 2 p.m. at WellStar Admin Building, 805 Sandy Plains Road; 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Three 13 Salon Spa & Boutique; and 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Marietta Square, West Park Side.
Cobb Christmas is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization dedicated to helping low-income and working-poor families in Cobb during the holiday season. It is an all-volunteer organization, so proceeds directly benefit families who qualify for the program.
For more information, visit cobbchristmas.net.
