The Cobb Christmas Stuff-a-Bus will be making its rounds through Cobb County on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Stuff-a-Bus is a specially wrapped CobbLINC bus that travels the county going to businesses, industrial, medical and government sites collecting toys. These toys are sorted and catalogued by Cobb Christmas volunteers to be distributed to pre-registered Cobb County families on Friday.
Cobb Christmas is a non-profit, non-denominational origination, dedicated to helping low-income and working-poor families of Cobb County. The organization is staffed 100% by volunteers, allowing them to invest the majority of funds raised in the mission of sharing the joy of Christmas.
This year, Cobb Christmas has close to 500 families registered, a total of 1,407 children and a record number of children in the pre-teen category.
For more information, visit www.CobbChristmas.net.
