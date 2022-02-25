Cobb Superior Court judges and staff congratulate D.D., the newest graduate of Cobb's Intermediate Drug Treatment Court.
D.D., 26, entered the accountability court program a year ago. Intermediate Drug Treatment Court integrates substance use disorder treatment with judicial supervision and individual accountability. Its purpose is to help people who are charged with non-violent crimes by helping them receive treatment for their addictions and become productive members of society.
At the Feb. 23 graduation, D.D. was joined by many members of his family, including one who flew in from out of state to show support.
"Drug Court has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’ve learned a lot of life skills," D.D. said. "Drug Court has been a rocky road, but I am very thankful to all of my peers and to the staff."
The Intermediate track is a 12- to 18-month program for participants diagnosed with a mild to moderate substance use disorder and deemed a lower risk of re-offending. A risk-needs-responsivity assessment is completed to determine participant placement in the program. The regular Drug Treatment Court track generally lasts 24 months.
Judge Kimberly A. Childs presides over the Intermediate Drug Treatment Court in Cobb Superior Court. D.D.'s case was originally assigned to Chief Judge Rob Leonard, who joined in lauding D.D.'s perseverance in taking responsibility for his actions and making positive life changes that benefit not only himself, but his family and community.
In addition, Adam Rozen congratulated D.D. on behalf of Marietta Metro Rotary Club and presented him with a gift card from the club, which has been a strong champion of Cobb's accountability courts.
