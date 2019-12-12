The Cobb Association of Realtors on Dec. 9 held its annual Awards and Installation Luncheon at the Olde Towne Athletic Club in Marietta.
The event recognized their collective and individual achievements in 2019 and the installation of their 2020 officers and directors.
In attendance were senior representatives of the Georgia Association of Realtors, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Georgia Real Estate Commission, the Georgia Women’s Council of Realtors, surrounding Realtor Associations and CAR membership.
2019 CAR president Bruce Ailion of RE/MAX Town & Country passed the gavel to incoming 2020 president Jenea Kennedy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService, who was installed by Lisa Robinson, broker/owner of Robinson 105 and associate broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Five annual awards were bestowed on CAR members whose personal dedication and leadership were exemplary in the achievement of the Association’s mission. The winners were:
- Affiliate of the Year - Georgia Multiple Listing Service
- Realtor of the Year - Judi Wilcher of Transitions Real Estate LLC
- Excalibur Award - Patty Kendrick of RE/MAX PURE
- Tony Serkedakis Lifetime Achievement Award - Donna Rowe of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
- President’s Award - Wendy Gravlin Chambers of Atlanta Communities
The Cobb Association of Realtors, founded in 1954, is the third largest Realtor Association in the state of Georgia, consisting of over 2,100 Realtor and Affiliate members.
