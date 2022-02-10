The Cobb African American Public Policy Forum will be Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.

Topics to be highlighted include public health, mental health, public safety, elections and legislative updates. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required to receive a boxed lunch.

For more information and to register, email brunessa.drayton@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-3333.

