Cobb 4-H’ers Venya Gunjal of Wheeler High School, Laura Harriss of Hillgrove High School and Quadriyah Williams of Marietta High School took top honors at the state level virtual Georgia 4-H Food Challenge Contest.
Seven senior teams and two junior teams of Georgia 4-H’ers from across the state participated in the state level contest.
Only the top two teams from each district competition advanced to the state level contest. The state Food Challenge contest was conducted virtually, with each team submitting a video of their presentation.
The Georgia 4-H Food Challenge is a competition that focuses on the basics of healthy living, nutrition, food safety and preparation. This contest challenges teams of 4-H members to plan a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients. From these ingredients, team members must plan the preparation of a dish, then make a presentation about it for judges.
The 2020 Georgia 4-H Food Showcase is made possible by sponsors, Georgia Grown and Rhea Bentley.
For more information, visit ugaextension.org/cobb, contact 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or call the Extension Office at 770-528-4070.
