Each year, Georgia 4-H and the University of Georgia’s Entomology Department organize the 4-H Beekeeping Essay Contest.
This contest is a national competition offered by the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees Inc and sponsored by the Georgia Beekeepers Association. The beekeeping essay topic varies from year to year. This year the essay topic was: “Immunity: Threats to Bee Colonies and Methods to Defend Against the Threats.”
The University of Georgia’s Entomology Department determines the top three essays in Georgia and sends the first ranked winner on to compete on the national level, competing against states across the nation. This year, Cobb County 4-H took top honors with a first place and a third place winner. Wheeler High 4-H’er Senria Nath placed third and Daniell Middle 4-H’er Aarsheya Gunjal placed first, moving her essay on to national judging.
For more information, contact 4-H agent Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or 770-528-4070.
