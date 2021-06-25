Cobb County 4-H Horse and Pony Club from June 8-12 had nine of its 30 members compete at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show in Perry.
4-H members from all over the state came to compete and Cobb County competitors did very well. In the Senior Hunt Seat Division Emma Bayer, riding Rico, placed first and riding Banjo placed 11th. Emma earned Master 4-H status as the state winner in the Senior Hunt Seat Division, which is the highest accolade a student can earn in Georgia 4-H.
Also in the Senior Division Savannah Bryant, riding Red, placed 13th. There were 32 competitors in the Senior Division.
In the Junior Hunt Seat Division, Avery Henard, riding Hershey, placed fourth; Josy Johnson, riding Bubbles, placed fifth and riding Red placed 28th; Torie Daniels, riding Mando, placed 24th; Ansley Scheiblauer, riding Dega, placed 26th; and Karma Kilfoyle, riding Kate, placed 29th. There were 40 competitors in the Junior Hunt Seat Division.
In the Cloverleaf Division Addilyn Henderson, riding Muffin, placed 11th. The Cloverleaf Division had 21 competitors.
Four of the Cobb members qualified for the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championship, which will occur the week of July 29 to Aug. 2 in Perry. Those qualifying are Emma Bayer, Savannah Bryant, Avery Henard and Josy Johnson.
For more information, contact 4-H program assistant Cassie McCollum at cassie.mccollum@cobbcounty.org or by calling the UGA Extension Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.