The Cobb County 4-H senior team won first place at the State Hippology Contest on April 15 in Athens.
Savannah Bryant of Dominion Christian, Karma Kilfoyle of the Atlanta Girls School and Ansley Scheiblauer of North Cobb Christian made up the Cobb County winning Senior Hippology Team.
The Cobb County Junior Team B also first placed in the state Hippology contest. Team members include Ellie Tanjuatco of King Springs Elementary, Maddie Tarnowski of Lost Mountain Middle and home school 4-H students Avery Henard and Phebe Burroughs-Thebault.
The top overall state Hippology junior individual was Sarah Beth Hembree from Cobb Junior Team A. Cobb Junior Team A placed third in the state. Team members include Summer Burroughs-Thebault, Sarah Beth Hembree and Emmalea Thompson, all home school 4-H students. The Cobb Junior Horse judging team placed second in the state. Top team members include Sarah Beth Hembree, Summer Burroughs-Thebault, Phebe-Burroughs-Thebault and Maddie Tarnowski.
Horse Judging calls for contestants to compare their opinion of a horse against the ideal, as specified by industry experts, in conformation and performance classes. Conformation classes analyze the anatomical build of a horse and performance classes analyze the execution of riding patterns. The Hippology contest incorporates the concepts of Horse Judging as a four-part competition that includes a written test, skill station, judging class and team problem solving set. Decision making, critical thinking and public speaking are key elements of both horse judging and hippology.
These events incorporate both individual and team competitions. Junior teams are made up of youth from 4th grade to 8th grade and senior teams are 9th through 12th grade 4-H students. The winners of senior-level state competitions become Master 4-H’ers.
The Senior Hippology Team will represent Georgia at the Western National Round Up in Denver, Colorado in 2024.
The equine industry has a $2.5 billion impact on Georgia’s economy in an average year. UGA Faculty and industry experts contribute to the curriculum used to train Horse Judging and Hippology contestants and help connect youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
Kate Whiting, Georgia 4-H Extension Specialist for Animal Science Programs, celebrates the positive impact of the Horse Judging and Hippology contests.
“Both of these contests call for students to think quickly on their feet and work as a team,” Whiting said. “It’s so much more than simply learning knowledge from a page. They apply practical skills that matter for the equine industry and that matter for life.”
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about how to get involved with Hippology, Horse Judging, and Georgia 4-H, contact Cobb County Extension Director/4-H Agent Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or by calling the Extension Office at 770-528-4070.
