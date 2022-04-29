Cobb 4-H Senior and Junior Horse Judging Teams placed first in the Georgia 4-H Horse Judging Contest on April 2 in Athens.
Emma Bayer of Cobb Online Academy, Savannah Bryant of Dominion Christian, Finn Johnson of Kennesaw Mountain High and Ansley Scheiblauer of North Cobb Christian made up the Senior Team. Torie Daniels of Lost Mountain Middle; Addilyn Henderson of Lovinggood Middle; Josy Johnson of Durham Middle; Karma Kilfoyle of the SAE school; and Summer Burroughs-Thebault, Phebe Burroughs-Thebault and Sarah Beth Hembree, all home school 4-H’ers, comprised the Junior Team.
Daniels was named the high overall Junior individual followed by Henderson at third, and Josy Johnson at fourth. Emma Bayer was the second high overall individual in the Senior Horse Judging contest. By placing first in the State 4-H Horse Judging competition, the Senior team earned Master 4-H status, the highest accolade in Georgia 4-H and will represent Georgia at the Western National Round Up in Denver, Colorado in 2023.
In the Hippology contest, Cobb 4-H Senior Team and Junior Team A placed second while Junior Team B placed fifth in the state. Daniels was the second high overall individual in the Junior Hippology Contest followed by Hembree who was named fifth high overall individual. Bayer was named the high overall Senior Hippology individual earning Master 4-H status as the state winner. The second place Senior team will represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championship in Perry, Georgia in August.
Horse Judging calls for contestants to compare their opinion of a horse against the ideal, as specified by industry experts, in conformation and performance classes. Conformation classes analyze the anatomical build of a horse, and performance classes analyze the execution of riding patterns. The Hippology contest incorporates the concepts of Horse Judging as a four-part competition that includes a written test, skill station, judging class and team problem solving set. Decision making, critical thinking, and public speaking are key elements of both horse judging and hippology.
These events incorporate both individual and team competitions. Ten junior teams and six senior teams participated in the Hippology contest. Eight junior teams and three senior teams participated in the Horse Judging contest. Junior teams are made up of youth from 4th-8th grade and senior teams are 9th-12th grade 4-H’ers. The winners of senior-level state competitions become Master 4-H’ers.
The equine industry has a $2.5 billion impact on Georgia’s economy in an average year. UGA Faculty and industry experts contribute to the curriculum used to train Horse Judging and Hippology contestants and help connect youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
Heather Shultz, Georgia 4-H Extension Specialist for Livestock Programs, celebrates the positive impact of the Horse Judging and Hippology contests.
“Both of these contests call for students to think quickly on their feet and work as a team,” Shultz said. “It’s so much more than simply learning knowledge from a page. They apply practical skills that matter for livestock production and that matter for life.”
Both teams were coached by 4-H volunteer leader Jennifer Johnson.
Oconee County 4-H will represent Georgia at the Western National Round Up in Denver, Colorado in 2023. Cobb County 4-H will represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championship in Perry in August.
For more information, contact Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or by calling the UGA Extension Cobb County office at 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.