Each year, Georgia 4-H and the University of Georgia’s Entomology Department organize the 4-H Beekeeping Essay Contest.

This contest is a national competition offered by the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees Inc.

The beekeeping essay topic varies from year to year. This year, the essay topic was “Overwintering: Bee Survival during the Cold Season.”

The University of Georgia’s Entomology Department determines the top three essays in Georgia and sends the first ranked winner on to compete on the national level, competing against states across the nation.

This year, Cobb County 4-H took top honors with a first place and a third place winner.

Home school 4-H’er Israel Farrow placed third and Daniell Middle School student Venya Gunjal placed first, moving her essay on to national judging. Venya’s essay even featured local Cobb County business owner and beekeeper Brian Higgins.

For more information, contact 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or 770-528-4070.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.