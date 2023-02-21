On Feb. 11, 90 Cobb County 4th-6th grade 4-H’ers traveled to Newton High School in Covington to compete at the Georgia 4-H District Project Achievement.
There were 10 counties represented with 233 competitors.
Project Achievement is a public speaking competition where students select a topic of interest and give a 4-6 minute informative speech on their chosen topic. Projects from Cobb County ranged from current events, to general science, to sports. Project Achievement helps students to improve their writing and public speaking skills all while learning more about a topic of interest.
Cobb County 4-H was recognized for having the highest number of participants along with earning an award for having 88% of the students placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd.
Cobb 4-H competitors included - Alexandria Gatlin, Kiva Ogola and David Turner III, all of Acworth; Alexander Concha and Benjamin McGuire, both of Addison; Prasidh Kalapala, Akshara Konduri and Neveah Ndichu, all of Bells Ferry; Ndidi Okaro of Bryant; Seth Akers, Lorenzo Atkinson, Adalyn Orlando and Rohan Raina, all of Chalker; Loren Branch, Annabelle Ekanayake, Austin Maxwell, Yannida Ouk, Brelana Timean and Johanna Weatherby, all of Clay Harmony; Kaitlyn Johnson and Alice Smit, both of Covenant Christian; Awa Darbo of the Dar-unnoor Academy; Gary Bragg, Samantha Hernandez and Jarrell Robinson, all of Dunleith; Jasmine Green, Patrick Hulet, Jianna Lee, Deslyn Loyd, Kensley Lusk, Rosaline Palmer, Riley Worthy and Laila Person, all of Dowell; Lorenzo Atkinson, Tristan Atkinson, Georgia Carter, Zoey Ibedu, Beckett Lundy-Garefino, Olivia McDaniel, Olivia Pope, John Skopitz and Nnayerem Uzoho, all of Due West; Daija-Lee Francis of Hollydale; Dailee Howard, Mason Traficante and Bridgette Vail, all of Keheley; Milan Collado and Archa Dave, both of Kincaid; Lily Georgeson, Evan Haisten, Emory Hutto, Elena Rett and Aubrey Wisely, all of King Springs; Camden Simmons and Robert Jenkins, all of Lindley; Joy Patadia of Picketts Mill; Makenna Fortson, Katherine Gibaldi, Ava Guffey, Kareena Lee, Sydney Riggins and Kashvi Sharma, all of Pitner; Isaac Hale, Esteban Lopez-Nunez, Max Lopez-Nunez, Ronan Owens and Mikayla Rozier, all of Sedalia Park; Abhiram Jois of Shallowford Falls; Kemso Okafor, Penelope Peck, Katalina Perez-Hurtado, Niraimadhi Raja and Laurel Seelinger, all of Teasley; and Chrislynn Pipkins and Mya Trotter, both of Varner.
The event would not have been possible for the Cobb County 4-H’ers without the grant funding from community partners Greystone Power and Cobb EMC Community Foundation.
For more information, contact County Extension Director/4-H Agent Brittani Lee at the UGA Extension Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070, visit ugaextension.org/cobb or stop by the office located at 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.