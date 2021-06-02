Thirteen Cobb County 4-H’ers competed on May 1 in the Georgia 4-H State Horse Judging and Hippology Competitions.
In the Horse Judging Competition, the eight Juniors placed second as a team out of nine teams.
Junior team member Ansley Scheiblaur placed the highest coming in at third out of 29 competitors. Junior team member Finn Johnson placed seconnd in Junior Performance Horse Judging. The Junior team also placed first in the Questions and Reason category out of eight teams.
Members of the Cobb County 4-H Junior Horse Judging Team include: Phebe Bourroughs-Thebault, Summer Bourroughs-Thebault, Torie Daniels, Sarah Beth Hembree, Addilyn Henderson, Finn Johnson, Josy Johnson, Karma Kilfoyle and Ansley Scheiblauer.
The Senior team placed fourth out of eight teams.
Senior team member Emma Bayer placed third in Senior Confirmation Horse Judging and her teammate, Savannah Bryant, placed second in Senior Performance Horse Judging out of 19 competitors. The Senior team was composed of the aforementioned Bayer and Bryant.
In the Hippology competition, the eight Juniors, comprising two teams, placed second and fifth overall out of eight teams. The high scores were Josy Johnson, third in the test phase; Ansley Scheiblaur, first in the stations phase; and Ansley was fourth Overall Individual and Josy was fifth Overall Individual, both out of 28 competitors. The Junior Team A, which includes: Torie, Finn, Josy, and Ansley scored a perfect score of 600 on the team problem.
The Senior team consisting of Emma Bayer, Savannah Bryant, Venya Gunjal and Sandhya Rajesh placed fifth overall out of seven teams in the Hippology Competition. Top scores for these four include: Emma Bayer, first in the Stations phase and third Overall Individual. This team also place first in the team problem scoring a perfect score of 600. Both teams were coached by Cobb 4-H volunteer leader Jennifer Johnson.
For more information, contact Cassie McCollum at cassie.mccollum@cobbcounty.org.
