Cobb County 4-H had 34 7th-12th grade 4-H’ers that competed at Georgia 4-H’s premier public speaking contest on June 3 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Though there was a virtual option, this was the first opportunity for many of the kids to compete at an in-person event since before the pandemic.
Project Achievement is one of the four core programs in Georgia 4-H that highlights students’ hard work, talents and success. This competition includes two portions - a portfolio which mirrors a resume that highlights a 4-Her’s work in a project area within a calendar year and a presentation on a topic of their choice within their selected project area. Project Achievement topics are selected by 4-H’ers based on their interests.
Cobb County 4-H projects ranged from performing arts instrumental pieces to public speaking topics such as sports broadcasting, designing a website, fostering kittens and Indian culture. Cobb County 4-H accolades acquired over the weekend include outstanding participation and the largest high school delegation with 23 competitors.
Cobb 4-H will also have eight high school winners advance to the state competition in July. The high school 4-H’ers representing Cobb County at the state contest include Emma Bayer of Harrison in the Horse project; CG Chukwuezi of Pebblebrook in the Communications project; homeschool student Isaiah Farrow in the Food Fare project; Venya Gunjal of Wheeler in the Environmental Science project; Laura Harris of Hillgrove in the Physical, Biological, and Earth Science category; Swami Kajale of North Cobb in the International project; EL-Adonis Williams of Marietta in the Food for Health and Sport project; and Quadriyah Williams of Marietta in the Food Safety and Preservation project.
The following additional 4-H’ers competed at the District Competition - Kshitij Badve of Campbell; Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle; Kyle Bakhsh, Emilia McElroy and Malachi McElroy, all of Kell; homeschool student Shaylyn Bratcher; Chimmy Chukwuezi of Lindley Middle; Haya Fatmi, Bret Jones, Riddhi Maheshwari, Senria Nath, Sandhya Rajesh, Vijay Shastri and Solomon Welfare, all of Wheeler; Jada Faulks of Kennesaw Mountain; Aarsheya Gunjal and Arya Patel, both of Daniell Middle; Finn Johnson of Durham Middle; Ameya Jois, Prayushi Padhi and Akshita Parasuram, all of Hightower Trail Middle; Charlie Monroe II of Mount Paran; Jamaiis Palmer-Addy of Campbell Middle; Kalyncia Renfroe of McEachern; Mythili Shah of Dodgen Middle; and Nkenna Uzoho of McClure Middle.
For more information, contact the County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070 or stop by the UGA Extension office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.